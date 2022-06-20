NewsVideos

Agnipath Protest Update: Security increased in every corner of Delhi

Protests are going on across the country regarding the Agnipath scheme. At the same time, Congress workers were also protesting in Connaught Place, Delhi. Congress workers also raised slogans on the outer circle. Police deployed in every corner of Delhi.

|Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 03:33 PM IST
Protests are going on across the country regarding the Agnipath scheme. At the same time, Congress workers were also protesting in Connaught Place, Delhi. Congress workers also raised slogans on the outer circle. Police deployed in every corner of Delhi.

All Videos

Jammu-Kashmir Latest News: Army's hit on terror, 7 terrorists killed in encounter at 3 places
7:0
Jammu-Kashmir Latest News: Army's hit on terror, 7 terrorists killed in encounter at 3 places
Agnipath Protest Update: 16 Congress workers detained
1:20
Agnipath Protest Update: 16 Congress workers detained
Resolution passed against Nupur Sharma in Bengal Assembly
1:47
Resolution passed against Nupur Sharma in Bengal Assembly
Agnipath Protest Superfast: Security beefed up at Delhi station
6:49
Agnipath Protest Superfast: Security beefed up at Delhi station
Agnipath Protest Update: Coaching Center's conspiracy to incite violence
14:11
Agnipath Protest Update: Coaching Center's conspiracy to incite violence

Trending Videos

7:0
Jammu-Kashmir Latest News: Army's hit on terror, 7 terrorists killed in encounter at 3 places
1:20
Agnipath Protest Update: 16 Congress workers detained
1:47
Resolution passed against Nupur Sharma in Bengal Assembly
6:49
Agnipath Protest Superfast: Security beefed up at Delhi station
14:11
Agnipath Protest Update: Coaching Center's conspiracy to incite violence
agneepath protest,agneepath scheme protest,agneepath yojana,agnipath scheme protest,protest against agneepath scheme,agneepath scheme,protest against agneepath,agneepath protest reason,agneepath protest in up,agnipath scheme protest in bihar,protest against agnipath scheme,agneepath scheme protest news live,Agneepath,agneepath protest live,agneepath protest in bihar,protest against agnipath,agnipath protest,agneepath scheme protests,Congress,