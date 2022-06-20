Agnipath Protest Update: Security increased in every corner of Delhi

Protests are going on across the country regarding the Agnipath scheme. At the same time, Congress workers were also protesting in Connaught Place, Delhi. Congress workers also raised slogans on the outer circle. Police deployed in every corner of Delhi.

| Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 03:33 PM IST

