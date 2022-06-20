Agnipath Protest Update: Youth Congress took to the streets to protest against Agnipath scheme

Youth Congress workers protesting against the Agnipath scheme stopped the train at Delhi's Tilak Bridge railway station, although the force immediately removed them and started operating the trains. At the same time, the commotion of workers started at Connaught Place in Delhi.

| Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 02:50 PM IST

