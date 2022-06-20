NewsVideos

Agnipath Protest Update: Youth Congress took to the streets to protest against Agnipath scheme

Youth Congress workers protesting against the Agnipath scheme stopped the train at Delhi's Tilak Bridge railway station, although the force immediately removed them and started operating the trains. At the same time, the commotion of workers started at Connaught Place in Delhi.

|Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 02:50 PM IST
Youth Congress workers protesting against the Agnipath scheme stopped the train at Delhi's Tilak Bridge railway station, although the force immediately removed them and started operating the trains. At the same time, the commotion of workers started at Connaught Place in Delhi.

All Videos

Agnipath Protest Superfast: Security beefed up at Delhi station
6:49
Agnipath Protest Superfast: Security beefed up at Delhi station
Agnipath Protest Update: Coaching Center's conspiracy to incite violence
14:11
Agnipath Protest Update: Coaching Center's conspiracy to incite violence
75 sea beaches to be cleaned up across India for 75 days. How does it work?
75 sea beaches to be cleaned up across India for 75 days. How does it work?
Congress ruckus in Delhi, workers fiercely created ruckus
3:59
Congress ruckus in Delhi, workers fiercely created ruckus
Agnipath Protest Update: Security tightened at railway stations in view of Agnipath protest
7:0
Agnipath Protest Update: Security tightened at railway stations in view of Agnipath protest

Trending Videos

6:49
Agnipath Protest Superfast: Security beefed up at Delhi station
14:11
Agnipath Protest Update: Coaching Center's conspiracy to incite violence
75 sea beaches to be cleaned up across India for 75 days. How does it work?
3:59
Congress ruckus in Delhi, workers fiercely created ruckus
7:0
Agnipath Protest Update: Security tightened at railway stations in view of Agnipath protest
agneepath protest,agneepath scheme protest,protest against agneepath scheme,agnipath scheme protest,agneepath scheme,protest against agneepath,protest against agnipath scheme,agneepath protest reason,Agneepath,protest against agnipath,agnipath scheme protest in bihar,agneepath protest live,agneepath protest in bihar,Congress,bihar agneepath protest,agnipath protest,Congress protest in Delhi,delhi tilak brij,Railway station,Youth congress protest,