Agnipath Scheme Protest: Train coaches set on fire in Bihar's Samastipur

Protests of students are going on in many states of the country since yesterday regarding Agneepath scheme. Meanwhile, miscreants set fire to the Jammu Tawi Guwahati Express train in Samastipur, Bihar. This incident is of Mohiuddinnagar station of Hajipur Barauni railway section.

| Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 09:16 AM IST

