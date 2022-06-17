Agnipath Scheme Protest Updates: Protest at Lakhminia station in Begusarai

Protests of students are going on in many states of the country since yesterday regarding Agnipath scheme. Meanwhile, arson in Lakhminia of Begusarai, Bihar. At the same time, there was vandalism and arson at Lakhminia station. Watch big news.

| Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 11:46 AM IST

Protests of students are going on in many states of the country since yesterday regarding Agnipath scheme. Meanwhile, arson in Lakhminia of Begusarai, Bihar. At the same time, there was vandalism and arson at Lakhminia station. Watch big news.