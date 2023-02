videoDetails

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi raises the issue of Bilkis Bano In Lok Sabha

| Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 02:17 PM IST

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi raised the issue of Muslims while besieging Modi Government in Lok Sabha. While making a big attack on the budget Owaisi said, 'The Budget of the minorities has been reduced by 40 percent'. Further Owaisi said, 'If Bilkis Bano was not a Muslim, she would have got justice'.