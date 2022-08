AIMIM spokesperson Kalimul Hafeez made serious allegations against BJP

After the controversial statement of BJP MLA Raja Singh, the police has arrested him. Meanwhile, AIMIM spokesperson Kalimul Hafeez has also made serious allegations against BJP.

| Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 05:34 PM IST

