videoDetails

AK Antony's suggestion to 'Congress', says 'support of Hindus is necessary'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 06:36 PM IST

Senior Congress leader AK Antony has given a big statement on Congress. He said that the support of Hindus is necessary for the Congress party to win. The party also needs to change its strategy. Applying Tilak-Chandan on the forehead is not soft Hindutva.