Akhilesh Yadav: Corruption has increased in Uttar Pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav said that 21 lakh 56 thousand 262 names have been added to the voter list and 16 lakh 42 thousand 756 names have been removed. A list of names that have been removed and added is supposed to be issued. But this time the Election Commission is not releasing this list under whose pressure.