Deshhit: Canada Shaken by United Hindu-Sikh Protest Against Khalistani Attack

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 06, 2024, 02:40 AM IST

After the Brampton temple attack, Hindus and anti-Khalistan Sikhs in Canada stood united, demonstrating immense strength. PM Modi’s stern response to the Trudeau government led to swift action against extremists.