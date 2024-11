videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Stray Dogs Turn Aggressive Amid Diwali Firecracker Noise in Lucknow

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 06, 2024, 02:42 AM IST

A chilling report from Lucknow reveals that stray dogs became aggressive during Diwali, reacting to the loud firecracker noise. The situation raises concerns about animal behavior and public safety.