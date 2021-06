Akhilesh Yadav: Samajwadi Party is ready for alliance with Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party

In Uttar Pradesh, speculations are being made that the distance between uncle-nephew i.e. Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav may end soon. In fact, the president of the Samajwadi Party himself said that he is ready for an alliance with Shivpal Yadav's party.