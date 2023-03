videoDetails

Akhilesh Yadav's big claim on Lok Sabha elections, raises questions on Umesh Murder Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

Akhilesh Yadav said that the SP won the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll with a huge margin. Despite this, the BJP is not able to correctly assess the defeat of Mainpuri. Describing the killing of Umeshpal in Prayagraj as a complete failure of intelligence, Akhilesh Yadav said that the country is not run by bulldozers but by the constitution.