Al-Qaeda leader al-Zawahiri killed in drone strike
The US has claimed that it has killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of the terrorist organization Al Qaeda, in a drone strike. After the killing of Osama bin Laden in 2011, the US has launched the biggest attack on the terror of Al Qaeda.
