All industrialists need friendship of BJP- Akhilesh Yadav

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
SP National President Akhilesh Yadav has attacked BJP on the pretext of Adani issue. He says that all industrialists need the friendship of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

