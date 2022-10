Alwar Gangrape: Minor gang-raped by 8 men in Rajasthan's Alwar, video made viral

| Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 02:48 PM IST

Eight youths gang-raped a class VIII student of Kishangarhbas police station area of ​​Rajasthan's Alwar district, made obscene videos and blackmailed them to collect Rs 50,000.