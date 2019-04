Amar Singh hits out at Azam Khan over controversial remark against Jaya Prada

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday attempted to defend Azam Khan over his alleged remark against Jaya Prada. Putting the onus on the media, the former Uttar Pradesh CM said that Azam Khan's remark had been taken out of context. Watch this video to know more.