Amarnath Cave Cloud Burst: Amit Shah's tweet on Amarnath accident

Amit Shah tweeted on the accident near Amarnath cave. Amit Shah has said that relief and rescue work is going on. Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Lieutenant Governor.

| Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 10:46 PM IST

