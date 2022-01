Amit Palekar will be AAP's chief ministerial candidate in Goa: Arvind Kejriwal

Speaking in Goa, Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that Amit Palekar will be AAP's chief ministerial candidate for the Goa Assembly polls. The party will be contesting all the 40 Assembly seats in upcoming polls in Goa.