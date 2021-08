Amit Shah attends Kalyan Singh's funeral, says, "will be very difficult to make up for this loss"

The last rites of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh will be performed today at Narora Raj Ghat in Bulandshahr district. The last journey of the former CM was taken out from Ahilyabai Holkar Stadium in Aligarh, which reached the native village Atrauli at around 11.15 AM. Veteran BJP leaders have arrived for the last rites of former CM Kalyan Singh.