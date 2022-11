Amit shah has made a big statement on history during a programme in delhi

| Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 09:54 AM IST

Today is the election roadshow of Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the Gujarat elections, but before that yesterday, in a program organized in Delhi, he has advocated rewriting of the country's history. Shah said that Akbar and Aurangzeb had succumbed to the Ahom kingdom. But the valor of the great heroes of the country was not given that much importance in history. History should be rewritten. Know the full statement.