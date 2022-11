Amit Shah in Himachal Pradesh: Congress opposed the removal of Article 370 - Amit Shah

In view of the assembly elections going to be held in Himachal Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed an election rally in Hamirpur during which he condemned the Congress party. Amit Shah said that the Congress party is suffering from familyism. At the same time, he said that the Congress had opposed the removal of Article 370.