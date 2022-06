Amit Shah made these big revelations on Godhra riots

In the clean chit given to PM Modi in the Gujarat riots, Home Minister Amit Shah has made many big revelations. At the same time, he has spoken of apologizing to those who accused the matter.

| Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 08:14 PM IST

In the clean chit given to PM Modi in the Gujarat riots, Home Minister Amit Shah has made many big revelations. At the same time, he has spoken of apologizing to those who accused the matter.