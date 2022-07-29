Amit Shah Meets President Murmu: Amit Shah meets Murmu amid humiliation controversy
Home Minister Amit Shah has met Droupadi Murmu amid controversy over President's insult. Recently, a big controversy had arisen due to a statement of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan in which he had called Murmu the 'Rashtrapatni' instead of the 'Rashtrapati'.
Home Minister Amit Shah has met Droupadi Murmu amid controversy over President's insult. Recently, a big controversy had arisen due to a statement of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan in which he had called Murmu the 'Rashtrapatni' instead of the 'Rashtrapati'.