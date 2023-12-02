trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694534
Amit Shah offers prayer at Somnath Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 10:26 PM IST
Amit Shah reached Gujarat before the election results. He visited Somnath temple in Gujarat. Also, Amit Shah performed Rudrabhishek of Lord Somnath.
India Qatar Row: After PM Modi meeting hopes increased return of 8 Indians
Play Icon37:2
India Qatar Row: After PM Modi meeting hopes increased return of 8 Indians
ISRO mission Aditya L1 observes solar winds
Play Icon5:6
ISRO mission Aditya L1 observes solar winds
'Takes money from them...', says T Raja
Play Icon9:52
'Takes money from them...', says T Raja
'Hindus are in danger...' says Pratap Singh Khachariyawas
Play Icon7:57
'Hindus are in danger...' says Pratap Singh Khachariyawas
Israel-Hamas fighting resumes after ceasefire
Play Icon6:4
Israel-Hamas fighting resumes after ceasefire

