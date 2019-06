Amit Shah seeks six-month extension of President’s Rule in J&K

With the budget session of the Parliament underway, key bills are likely to be taken up in both the houses on Friday. Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the Bhartiya Janata Party has issued a three-line whip for its Lok Sabha Mos for today. A resolution for extension of President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir and J&K Reservation Act on the list today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved the amendment bill of Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, in the Lok Sabha.