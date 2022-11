Amitabh Bachchan Petition: Delhi HC's strict order on Amitabh's petition, ban on use of face-name

| Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 04:09 PM IST

Delhi High Court has given strict orders on Actor Amitabh Bachchan's Petition. Nobody can use Amitabh's voice, name and image without his permission. Know about the whole matter in this report.