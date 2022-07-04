Amravati Case: Many people apart Umesh Kolhe received death threats for backing Nupur Sharma

There has been a big disclosure in the Umesh murder case. Many people have also received threatening calls. According to the information, a threat call came for sharing Nupur Sharma's post. Those who shared the post were asked to apologize.

| Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 09:00 PM IST

