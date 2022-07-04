NewsVideos

Amravati Case: Many people apart Umesh Kolhe received death threats for backing Nupur Sharma

There has been a big disclosure in the Umesh murder case. Many people have also received threatening calls. According to the information, a threat call came for sharing Nupur Sharma's post. Those who shared the post were asked to apologize.

|Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 09:00 PM IST
There has been a big disclosure in the Umesh murder case. Many people have also received threatening calls. According to the information, a threat call came for sharing Nupur Sharma's post. Those who shared the post were asked to apologize.

All Videos

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde passes floor test
2:53
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde passes floor test
Taal Thok Ke: Funds raised to promote extremist agenda
9:54
Taal Thok Ke: Funds raised to promote extremist agenda
Udaipur Murder Case: Big disclosure in Kanhaiya Lal murder case
5:55
Udaipur Murder Case: Big disclosure in Kanhaiya Lal murder case
Taal Thok Ke: Who is provoking these religious violence?
1H8:30
Taal Thok Ke: Who is provoking these religious violence?
Gyanvapi Case: The next hearing in the Gyanvapi case to be held on July 12
2:34
Gyanvapi Case: The next hearing in the Gyanvapi case to be held on July 12

Trending Videos

2:53
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde passes floor test
9:54
Taal Thok Ke: Funds raised to promote extremist agenda
5:55
Udaipur Murder Case: Big disclosure in Kanhaiya Lal murder case
1H8:30
Taal Thok Ke: Who is provoking these religious violence?
2:34
Gyanvapi Case: The next hearing in the Gyanvapi case to be held on July 12
amravati murder case,amravati chemist murder case,amravati murder news,Amravati murder,amravati chemist murder,chemist murder in amravati,murder in amravati,amravati chemist murder news,Amravati,amravati chemist murder latest news,udaipur murder case,amravati muder case,amravati chemist killed,amravati latest news,amit shah on amravati murder,amravati news,maharashtra amravati,amravati chemist,amravati city news,Udaipur murder,amravati news today,