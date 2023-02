videoDetails

Amravati MP Navneet Rana's taunt on Uddhav Thackeray, says- Lord Shankar give good prasad

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 02:42 PM IST

The Election Commission (EC) has given a decision in favor of the Eknath Shinde faction. On this, Amravati MP Navneet Rana targeted Uddhav Thackeray and said that Lord Shankar gave good prasad to Uddhav Thackeray.