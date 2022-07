Amravati Murder Case: All seven accused on four-day transit remand

Big news on Amravati massacre. All seven accused will be on a four-day transit remand till July 8. They were being produced before the Amravati court in the barbaric killing of shop owner Umesh Kolhe.

| Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 09:40 PM IST

Big news on Amravati massacre. All seven accused will be on a four-day transit remand till July 8. They were being produced before the Amravati court in the barbaric killing of shop owner Umesh Kolhe.