Amravati Murder Case: Big disclosure in Kolhe's postmortem report

There has been a big disclosure in Kolhe's postmortem report. The brain nerve was damaged in the attack. The accused had attacked on the left side of the neck. 5 inch deep wound in knife attack.

| Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 02:25 PM IST

