Amravati Murder: Part Of larger conspiracy to strike terror - NIA

In the brutal murder case of Umesh Kolhe in Maharashtra's Amravati, the NIA has written in the FIR that Kolhe's murder was part of a larger conspiracy. There is also a possibility of this matter having international links.

|Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 07:37 PM IST
