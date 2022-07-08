Amravati Murder: Part Of larger conspiracy to strike terror - NIA
In the brutal murder case of Umesh Kolhe in Maharashtra's Amravati, the NIA has written in the FIR that Kolhe's murder was part of a larger conspiracy. There is also a possibility of this matter having international links.
