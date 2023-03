videoDetails

Amritpal Singh: Know what is the ISI connection of Amritpal Singh?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 01:32 PM IST

Amritpal Singh, the head of 'Waris Punjab De', has not yet been caught by the police and in such a situation, the Punjab Police is making all out efforts to nab him. According to the information, Amritpal had got weapons from ISI. Amritpal has connection with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.