videoDetails

AMU Proctor Comments on Religious Slogans Case says,'Action will be taken against those who raised slogans'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

A controversial case has came to light from UP's Aligarh Muslim University. The controversy erupted when NCC cadets raised religious slogans of Allah Hu Akbar in front of the tricolor flag amid Republic Day Celebration. AMU's Proctor Mohd Ali Wasim commented on the same. Know what he said.