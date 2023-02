videoDetails

Amul Increases its Milk's Prices by 3 Rupees per liter

| Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

Amul has once again increased the prices of milk. This time the price of milk has been increased by 3 Rupees per liter and now one liter of Amul milk will be available for Rs 54. Watch the big news of the day in News@11 segment.