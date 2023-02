videoDetails

An 8-year-old girl murdered after sexual assault in Hisar

| Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 09:59 AM IST

Sexual Assault Case has come to from Haryana's Hisar. An 8-year-old girl of Nepali origin has been assaulted and brutally murdered by crushing face with a stone. After the murder, the accused buried the girl's dead body under a pile of garbage under Blue Bird Lake. An accused has also been arrested in this case.