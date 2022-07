Anger among people over Gandhi's statue demolished in Talwandi Sabo

There is news of breaking the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Bathinda. This idol has been broken in Sabo. There is anger among the local people after this incident.

| Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 06:11 PM IST

