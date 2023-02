videoDetails

Another Big Revelation in Umesh Murder Case, planned conspiracy in hostel

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 04:07 PM IST

Umesh Pal Murder Case: What is the connection of Muslim hostel of Allahabad University in Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj. There is a lot of discussion about this too. UP STF is probing the wires connected to Muslim hostel. Simultaneously, the search for other accused involved in the attack is also intensifying.