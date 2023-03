videoDetails

Another CCTV Footage of Atiq Ahmed's wife released, seen with Shooter Arman

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 08:47 AM IST

Many big revelations are coming to fore in Umesh Pal Murder Case. UP Police has got another video of Mafia Atiq Ahmed's wife. In this video, Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen is seen with shooter Armaan.