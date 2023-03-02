हिन्दी
Another Revelation in Umesh Pal Murder Case
Yashwant Bhaskar
Updated:
Mar 02, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
Another big revelation in Umesh Pal Murder Case. It is alleged that Atiq Ahmad's brother Ashraf Ahmad did a WhatsApp call from Bareilly Jail. Know the full news in detail in this report.
