Another Revelation in Umesh Pal Murder Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
Another big revelation in Umesh Pal Murder Case. It is alleged that Atiq Ahmad's brother Ashraf Ahmad did a WhatsApp call from Bareilly Jail. Know the full news in detail in this report.

