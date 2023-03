videoDetails

Anthony Albanese In India: Australian PM to meet Draupadi Murmu and PM Modi today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 08:54 AM IST

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is on a 4-day visit to India. During this today he will meet President Draupadi Murmu and PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan. In this report, know in detail on which issues can be discussed in the meeting.