NewsVideos

Anurag Thakur asks big question to Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in National Herald Case

ED raided the office of National Herald today. But the Congress has started making all kinds of allegations on this raid. Amidst all these allegations, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has said that if they did not commit scam, then why are Rahul and Sonia afraid of investigation.

|Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 07:42 PM IST
ED raided the office of National Herald today. But the Congress has started making all kinds of allegations on this raid. Amidst all these allegations, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has said that if they did not commit scam, then why are Rahul and Sonia afraid of investigation.

All Videos

CWG 2022: Indian women's lawn ball team wins gold medal
1:36
CWG 2022: Indian women's lawn ball team wins gold medal
Saudi's support to the US in the killing of al-Zawahiri
9:3
Saudi's support to the US in the killing of al-Zawahiri
Taal Thok Ke Special: What can India learn from America's action on Al Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri?
51:49
Taal Thok Ke Special: What can India learn from America's action on Al Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri?
SSC Scam: ED raids Arpita Mukherjee's three nail parlors
3:3
SSC Scam: ED raids Arpita Mukherjee's three nail parlors
TTK: Will Sonia and Rahul be detained like Raut?
40:6
TTK: Will Sonia and Rahul be detained like Raut?

Trending Videos

1:36
CWG 2022: Indian women's lawn ball team wins gold medal
9:3
Saudi's support to the US in the killing of al-Zawahiri
51:49
Taal Thok Ke Special: What can India learn from America's action on Al Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri?
3:3
SSC Scam: ED raids Arpita Mukherjee's three nail parlors
40:6
TTK: Will Sonia and Rahul be detained like Raut?
anurag thakur on national herald case,anurag tahkur on sonia gandhi national herald case,Herald House case,national herald case sonia gandhi,rahul gandhi national herald case,National Herald,vacate Herald House,Herald case,sonia gandhi ed,herald house being sealed says congress lawyer,national herald corruption case,ed on rahul gandhi,ed raids herald house,Congress protest against ED,Congress news,anurag thakur today statement,BJP,