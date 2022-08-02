Anurag Thakur asks big question to Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in National Herald Case

ED raided the office of National Herald today. But the Congress has started making all kinds of allegations on this raid. Amidst all these allegations, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has said that if they did not commit scam, then why are Rahul and Sonia afraid of investigation.

| Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 07:42 PM IST

ED raided the office of National Herald today. But the Congress has started making all kinds of allegations on this raid. Amidst all these allegations, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has said that if they did not commit scam, then why are Rahul and Sonia afraid of investigation.