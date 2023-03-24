NewsVideos
videoDetails

Anurag Thakur attacks Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 08:42 PM IST
Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Rahul Gandhi's loss of Lok Sabha membership said that delay is not darkness in God's house, Rahul got freedom from 'misfortune'.

