videoDetails

Anurag Thakur counterattacks Rahul Gandhi's allegations, 'could not accept defeat'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Congress' leader Rahul Gandhi fiercely attacked central government during lecture at Cambridge University. Responding to these allegations, Union Minister Anurag Thakur made a big statement and said, 'Could not accept defeat'.