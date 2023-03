videoDetails

Anurag Thakur makes big statement on Rahul Gandhi,says,'habit of insulting India abroad'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 03:54 PM IST

Congress' leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Center while delivering a lecture at Cambridge University. Reversing this, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, 'the habit of insulting the country abroad'.