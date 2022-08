Anurag Thakur raises questions on AAP's spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj

In a press conference, Union Minister Anurag Thakur attacked Kejriwal and Sisodia fiercely regarding the excise policy. Along with this, he also raised questions about AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

| Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 05:55 PM IST

