Anurag Thakur's attack on Rahul Gandhi's statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 06:12 PM IST

Union Minister Anurag Thakur retaliated on the statement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by holding a press conference. Anurag Thakur said, Rahul is on bail in the corruption case. Rahul is defaming the country.