Anurag Thakur's press conference on the ongoing questioning of Manish Sisodia

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 10:57 PM IST

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister CM Manish Sisodia is being questioned at the CBI Headquarters. Aam Aadmi Party workers have demonstrated outside the CBI headquarters. Now Union Minister Anurag Thakur has held a press conference on this issue.