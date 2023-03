videoDetails

APP Press Conference: We are not afraid of investigation says Raghav Chadha

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 04:14 PM IST

APP Press Conference: Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha has held a press conference today in the Manish Sisodia case. In which he has fiercely targeted the central government. The AAP leader further said that whatever ED wants to do, we are not afraid of ED's investigation.