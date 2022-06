Army's big action against terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian Army encounters terrorists Taking a big action, the army killed 2 terrorists. One of these terrorists was involved in the bank manager Vijay murder case.

| Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 09:34 PM IST

