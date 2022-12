videoDetails

Army's 'Operation Clean' in Jammu and Kashmir killed 172 terrorists this year

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 06:02 PM IST

In this year 2022, the Indian Army has killed 172 terrorists including foreign terrorists in the valley. Operation All-Out is being conducted by the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir. A total of 93 incidents of encounters between security forces and terrorists have come to light in Kashmir this year.